tester92 in  
Product Manager  

Standard base salary raise in Big Tech

When moving between levels as a mid level PM (4->5 at Google or 5->6 at Amazon), what is the general guideline for base salary percent increase before taking into account bonus/equity?

1
1181
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer  
Just look at the medians on Levels.fyi. Percent can vary across companies but ballpark is 10-20%. That’s said you want to ensure your pay is fair regardless of that percent value and recalibrate to market. For that check data online
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,519