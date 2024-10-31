tester92 in
Standard base salary raise in Big Tech
When moving between levels as a mid level PM (4->5 at Google or 5->6 at Amazon), what is the general guideline for base salary percent increase before taking into account bonus/equity?
1
1181
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Just look at the medians on Levels.fyi. Percent can vary across companies but ballpark is 10-20%. That’s said you want to ensure your pay is fair regardless of that percent value and recalibrate to market. For that check data online
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,519