madmax190501 in
Getting resume shortlisted
Hey everyone, just needed your quick insight on what to do if your CV is repeatedly getting rejected and you are not getting selected for interviews even if you solve all the problems in OT. I have a experience of about 1.5 yrs in software development.Any resume template which I should use or any other tips would be much appreciated.
Thanks.
1
1721
Sort by:
useranonymous007Software Engineer
Checkout Jake's resume template from overleaf.com. It's a standard ats friendly one.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,606