madmax190501 in  
Software Engineer  

Getting resume shortlisted

Hey everyone, just needed your quick insight on what to do if your CV is repeatedly getting rejected and you are not getting selected for interviews even if you solve all the problems in OT. I have a experience of about 1.5 yrs in software development.Any resume template which I should use or any other tips would be much appreciated. 
Thanks.
useranonymous007Software Engineer  
Checkout Jake's resume template from overleaf.com. It's a standard ats friendly one.
