Is it worth pushing RTO mandate?
Hi, I have been pushing the RTO mandate, and my manager says it is beyond him now. And it can go to a higher manager and HR, and things can be uncertain. I do not know what to do. It's hard for me to make it to the office right now.
bcnecoProgram Manager
Depends on if you don't need your job. If I was in a spot where I didn't need to work at the company pushing RTO, I would absolutely push it as far as I can. But if I need the job, then there's no point
