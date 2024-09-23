ethanan1 in
How to break into Tech?
Hello, I have been a business analyst for the past 5 years, but I am working at companies that are not tech focused (thus the tech stack is not as advanced). I would like to break into tech to hone my skills with modern tech and data analysis. Advice to break into tech companies?
Work exp: Business Analyst @ Providence (almost 5 years) & Business Analyst @ American Honda Inc. (7 months)
madscienceSoftware Engineer
What types of companies have you been working with?
ethanan1Business Analyst
Hi! Great question, health and automotive...
I graduated w/ Business Econ & Biology from UC Irvine, 5 Years at Providence Health as a Business Analyst & 7 months as a Business Analyst at American Honda Inc.
