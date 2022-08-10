Rajahindustani in
Masters, 3.5+ YOE seeking Referrals in Snap,Grammarly,Block and EA
Hi Fam,
I am seeking referrals for Data Science based roles in Snap, Grammarly, Electronic Arts, and Block (formerly Square)
Any help is appreciated!
TC-110
5
2962
Sort by:
Engineer456Software Engineer
I don’t think snap is hiring much right now. I was able to get an interview at square by just reaching out to a recruiter on LI
RajahindustaniData Scientist
That tip for Square works! But yeah i saw this post on LinkedIn for snap, LinkedIn is notorious for republishing old job positions so, not sure
About
Public
Data Scientist
Members
8,204