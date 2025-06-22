abuotnvh in
Apple ICT3 Offer Review
I received the following verbal offer for a Software Engineer position at the Austin office location:
Level: ICT3
Base: $155K
RSU: $145K (vested over 4 years)
Sign-on: $20K
YOE: 5
Is this a reasonable offer? Tried negotiating during the verbal offer discussion, but the recruiter didn't budge much from the initial numbers. I don't have a competing offer right now so I'm not sure how I can negotiate further.
