Is anyone here from Wing Alphabet who can talk about the valuation of Wing options vs the $?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Was on the Wing team for ~18 months or so a little while back. I was told that when I left, there was a window where the company allowed internal offer to buyback those options at a discount, but only under certain conditions. That suggests you shouldn’t count on full “market value” until the company gives a clear liquidity path. In short: treat Wing options as long-term speculative upside, not guaranteed cash.
