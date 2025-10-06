HardworkerEngineer99 in  
Software Engineer  

Switched Jobs 5 Times in 5 Years

Middle Eastern based in Middle East.

Main Stack is C# .NET

Currently in my 5th job since 2020.


1. First Company: Local Firm -> Joined as new grad, spent a year then moved for an offer with double salary.


2. Second Company: FinTech -> Spent 8 months then got the chance to interview by Amazon [Recruiter reached out]. It worked out and joined the FAANG for first time [Tripled my salary]


3. Third Company: Amazon -> About two years then I was impacted by the 2023 layoff.


4. Fourth Company: Microsoft -> Joined MS as Vendor [12 Months Contract], then my contract wrapped up


5. Fifth Company: FinTech -> Still working with them since a year [Making same salary as I used in Amazon]

Title: Sr Software Engineer


My Perspective:

- Two of my job hopping were out of control [Layoff and Contract Ended].

- Having two brand names attracts recruiters on LinkedIn.

- When I give interviews, I have a good narratives and recruiters believe it


Goals

- Recently interviewed for Google EU and currently in Team Match, stuck since one month and no calls from managers

- Willing to relocate to Dubai/Riyadh [actively applying but no response from recruiters]


Question

How to fix this career gap? how will it affect on long term?



ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI 
In my opinion, you don’t need to “fix” anything here. Your pattern is normal given the context. Two exits were out of your control, and the other moves were logical career progressions. In this market, the average tenure for engineers is under two years anyway, especially after layoffs. What you can do is emphasize continuity: highlight how each move increased your scope, tech depth, or global exposure. Recruiters will care more about impact per role than tenure length. If you want to stabilize, target longer-term roles (3+ years expected tenure) or teams in growth markets like Dubai fintech or European AI infra. Those value steady contributions more than short sprints, but it might be out of the way for you
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks 
Yeah, agreed. The narrative matters more than the number of jobs. Framing each move as “pursuing growth” or “adapting to market shifts” goes a long way. Having FAANG and Microsoft on your resume already gives you credibility. Most hiring managers won’t blink at a few short stints after 2020’s chaos.
