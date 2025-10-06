Switched Jobs 5 Times in 5 Years
Middle Eastern based in Middle East.
Main Stack is C# .NET
Currently in my 5th job since 2020.
1. First Company: Local Firm -> Joined as new grad, spent a year then moved for an offer with double salary.
2. Second Company: FinTech -> Spent 8 months then got the chance to interview by Amazon [Recruiter reached out]. It worked out and joined the FAANG for first time [Tripled my salary]
3. Third Company: Amazon -> About two years then I was impacted by the 2023 layoff.
4. Fourth Company: Microsoft -> Joined MS as Vendor [12 Months Contract], then my contract wrapped up
5. Fifth Company: FinTech -> Still working with them since a year [Making same salary as I used in Amazon]
Title: Sr Software Engineer
My Perspective:
- Two of my job hopping were out of control [Layoff and Contract Ended].
- Having two brand names attracts recruiters on LinkedIn.
- When I give interviews, I have a good narratives and recruiters believe it
Goals
- Recently interviewed for Google EU and currently in Team Match, stuck since one month and no calls from managers
- Willing to relocate to Dubai/Riyadh [actively applying but no response from recruiters]
Question
How to fix this career gap? how will it affect on long term?