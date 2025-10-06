Switched Jobs 5 Times in 5 Years

Middle Eastern based in Middle East.

Main Stack is C# .NET

Currently in my 5th job since 2020.





1. First Company: Local Firm -> Joined as new grad, spent a year then moved for an offer with double salary.





2. Second Company: FinTech -> Spent 8 months then got the chance to interview by Amazon [Recruiter reached out]. It worked out and joined the FAANG for first time [Tripled my salary]





3. Third Company: Amazon -> About two years then I was impacted by the 2023 layoff.





4. Fourth Company: Microsoft -> Joined MS as Vendor [12 Months Contract], then my contract wrapped up





5. Fifth Company: FinTech -> Still working with them since a year [Making same salary as I used in Amazon]

Title: Sr Software Engineer





My Perspective:

- Two of my job hopping were out of control [Layoff and Contract Ended].

- Having two brand names attracts recruiters on LinkedIn.

- When I give interviews, I have a good narratives and recruiters believe it





Goals

- Recently interviewed for Google EU and currently in Team Match, stuck since one month and no calls from managers

- Willing to relocate to Dubai/Riyadh [actively applying but no response from recruiters]





*********************************





Question

How to fix this career gap? how will it affect on long term?







