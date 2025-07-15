Starbucks mandates 4-day RTO

Starbucks is the next company pushing for RTO. Crazy to see how they're even requiring people leaders to relocate to Seattle or Toronto though. That's pretty tough.





"Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said corporate employees would need to be in office four days a week starting in early October instead of three days a week.





The Seattle-based company said that all corporate “people leaders” must be based in either Seattle or Toronto within 12 months. That is a change from February, when it required vice presidents to relocate to Seattle or Toronto."





https://apnews.com/article/starbucks-return-to-office-remote-work-134eb6122e1dfffc5f319fbca083f5b3