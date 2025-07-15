TenuredGeek in  
Software Engineer at Google 

Starbucks mandates 4-day RTO

Starbucks is the next company pushing for RTO. Crazy to see how they're even requiring people leaders to relocate to Seattle or Toronto though. That's pretty tough.


"Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said corporate employees would need to be in office four days a week starting in early October instead of three days a week.


The Seattle-based company said that all corporate “people leaders” must be based in either Seattle or Toronto within 12 months. That is a change from February, when it required vice presidents to relocate to Seattle or Toronto."


https://apnews.com/article/starbucks-return-to-office-remote-work-134eb6122e1dfffc5f319fbca083f5b3

Starbucks takes aim at remote work, says some employees may need to relocate to headquarters

Starbucks takes aim at remote work, says some employees may need to relocate to headquarters

Starbucks is requiring some remote workers to relocate to its headquarters and increasing the number of days that corporate employees are required to work in an office.

apnews.com
10
3712
Sort by:
signalrich14DevOps  
Employers market that’s why so much drama. Sucking time out of people’s lives.
18

About

Public

Tech

Members

790,214