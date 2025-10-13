OpenAI inks Broadcom chip pact

OpenAI partnered with Broadcom to build its first in‑house AI processors, a multiyear effort aimed at securing the massive compute needed for future models. OpenAI will design the custom chips while Broadcom develops and deploys them starting in the second half of 2026, with rollout planned through 2029. Analysts say the move underscores the industry’s shift toward custom silicon—joining efforts at Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta—without immediately threatening Nvidia’s dominance. The project also leans on Broadcom’s Ethernet networking, positioning it as an alternative to Nvidia’s InfiniBand in large AI data centers.