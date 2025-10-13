News Editor in
OpenAI inks Broadcom chip pact
OpenAI partnered with Broadcom to build its first in‑house AI processors, a multiyear effort aimed at securing the massive compute needed for future models. OpenAI will design the custom chips while Broadcom develops and deploys them starting in the second half of 2026, with rollout planned through 2029. Analysts say the move underscores the industry’s shift toward custom silicon—joining efforts at Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta—without immediately threatening Nvidia’s dominance. The project also leans on Broadcom’s Ethernet networking, positioning it as an alternative to Nvidia’s InfiniBand in large AI data centers.
reuters.com
hakeemMarketing at Levels.fyi
This kind of move could make Broadcom a lot more competitive for AI talent. If they’re co-developing custom chips with OpenAI, their hardware teams are about to get a major spotlight. Wouldn’t be surprised if comp packages there start looking closer to Nvidia or AMD levels over the next couple of years. Broadcom is already the highest paying company for HWEs based on Levels.fyi data right now at least.
4
