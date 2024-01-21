Charles Lovelace in
Bonus Season
For those of you working in trading/finance/investment banking. How is the job hunt working out going into bonus season? Used to be somewhat sucessful, getting to talk to a human even at top firms, but this time around it looks like all trails are going cold. How's it going?
BillyBrown
Working in Risk for investment bank. Been applying for multiple roles across other firms. Either get zero response from recruiters or rejection.
