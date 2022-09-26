Peacekept in  
Software Engineer  

Which is better?

Is it better to get MS in Computer Science/Data Analytics, or get a certificate in Machine Learning if I want to  puruse machine learning as a career path? I already have a BS in Computer Science.

11
3347
Kevinj73 Software Engineer  
You have the following options:
1. Get a 1 year / 2 year MS in data science / statistics. ( Avoid ms in cs, I did that mistake. Cs is theory focused while industry needs practical experience)
Apply specifically for ML focused internships and jobs. This will give you a fresh start. You may need this if you come from a non-ml background. (Companies need specific ML background these days)

2. Get a certification if you already have some relevant work ex.

3. Do neither of the above. Instead, do some side projects to showcase and network with right folks for the right opportunity.
8
goob Machine Learning Engineer  
This is good advice. If you’re looking to break into ML specifically look for Data Science masters.

If you go route 3 you could probably try to get referred to an ML team as a SWE, then gradually ask for more ML projects until your work resembles MLE
4

