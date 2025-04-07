TenuredGeek in
Are we headed for a recession?
A bit concerned with all the tariffs and general instability of the government. Also saw that the S&P 500 had its worst week since March 2020, which was the bottom of the COVID bear market.
Do y'all think this is a longer term issue or would Trump revert some of these tariffs once he's seen how utterly terrible they've been for the market?
defaangedSoftware Engineer
Honestly? It’s looking bad. Between the tariffs, inflation sticking around, and all the political chaos, it feels like we’re heading straight into a recession. The S&P drop might just be the beginning. If companies start cutting back more and consumer spending slows down, it’s gonna get rough fast. Hope I’m wrong, but I’m not feeling good about where this is going.
gow5sniperSoftware Engineer
Woo. WW3 is an imminent threat as well.
