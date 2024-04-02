Deedee123 in
Hello! I'm looking to transition into field tech engineering, leveraging my experience in automotive engineering and strong hands-on skills. Could you please provide guidance on where to start in this field? Any advice or pointers would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Would suggest searching for some other threads in here about resources for newer software engineers. It is completely different than mechanical engineering (which I assume you know), so a lot of the work will be dependent on the effort you put into it.
