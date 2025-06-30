Uber design

Poll

I currently have 7 years of experience with organisations like Flipkart as a product designer with a masters degree in design from IIT. Previously, have 2 years of development experience.





I was interviewed for an SPD position but am being low-balled to Designer 2 at L4 on grounds of debrief evaluation and lack of global experience (I do have 1.5 years in it). Is it a fair offer? How can I negotiate to get a better position?