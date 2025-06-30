BonyIve in
Uber design
I currently have 7 years of experience with organisations like Flipkart as a product designer with a masters degree in design from IIT. Previously, have 2 years of development experience.
I was interviewed for an SPD position but am being low-balled to Designer 2 at L4 on grounds of debrief evaluation and lack of global experience (I do have 1.5 years in it). Is it a fair offer? How can I negotiate to get a better position?
swsmith11Product Designer at DoorDash
It sounds like you're applying from out of the US? If I'm not mistaken on that, then this is unfortunately pretty common when applying to US-based companies from outside the country. Even with strong credentials like IIT + Flipkart + a design master’s, hiring panels tend to over-index on “familiarity” with global design systems or cross-cultural product contexts. That said, if you believe you’re operating at SPD scope, it’s absolutely reasonable to ask for a clearer justification. You can push for a deeper look at the evaluation: ask if there’s room to revisit leveling based on specific scope you’ve handled, impact metrics, or direct alignment with SPD expectations.
slowdesignUX Designer at Google
I’ve seen people hired in at L4 and re-leveled internally within 6–12 months after proving scope. If you really like the team, you could frame it as a strategic step and still come out ahead.
