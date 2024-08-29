whiton in
PM interview prep recommendations
I’m trying to weigh my options for a number of decisions over the next few months. I’m applying to a few companies, Amazon being the most prestigious one, and although I’ve been in PM for about 6 years, I’ve never actually had to interview (startups).
I’d appreciate any recommendations for how to ace interviews with different companies. I plan to apply to a few more and hopefully land some interviews with one or two FAANGs.
profchefProduct Manager
Well, considering you haven't interviewed in a while, a prep course would be a good place to start. Try product alliance. When I was prepping for Uber, it was one of the resources I used to get familiar with the company. They have a few flagship courses for FAANGs and I think some question banks for smaller companies.
