AnOn5783819 in  
Software Engineer  

One page resumes

What are your opinions about it ? Everybody always told me my resume should fit on one single page but at some point there are just to many experiences and skills to list. Is it true that recruiters discard multi page resumes ? Or is it rather that if they don't get interested in the first page they wont look at the others

17
7863
Sort by:
19g615kvha2p1yRecruiter  
Resume feedback will always be opinion based. It’s okay to have a few different resumes formatted as well depending on what you’re applying for. Agreeing with what was mentioned above about the experience. The more you have obviously the more data you want to highlight on there. I’ve worked full time for 20 years and mine is 2 pages. I have the most relevant/recent 8 years of experience on mine. I also created a free Google sites portfolio that highlights more of my skills and has screenshots of my impactful recommendations/references and it’s hyper- linked on my resume and LinkedIn.

Unfortunately a lot of resume bias exists and I doubt it will ever change. Good recruiters/resume screeners will kindly challenge the bias when it presents itself :)
14

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,514