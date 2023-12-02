AnOn5783819 in
One page resumes
What are your opinions about it ? Everybody always told me my resume should fit on one single page but at some point there are just to many experiences and skills to list. Is it true that recruiters discard multi page resumes ? Or is it rather that if they don't get interested in the first page they wont look at the others
Unfortunately a lot of resume bias exists and I doubt it will ever change. Good recruiters/resume screeners will kindly challenge the bias when it presents itself :)