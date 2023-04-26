C++ STL for coding interviews

I'm doing interview prep on algoexpert and I can honestly work in c++ or c. I've seen various opinions on using the stl in coding interviews. I'm really interested in containers (but please feel free to elaborate on other sections of the stl) more than anything else as its a time saver. Im not familiar with all of the containers in stl and would rather not waste my time memorizing there implementation if theyre not allowed and/or frowned upon.