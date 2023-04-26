embeddedeng31 in
C++ STL for coding interviews
I'm doing interview prep on algoexpert and I can honestly work in c++ or c. I've seen various opinions on using the stl in coding interviews. I'm really interested in containers (but please feel free to elaborate on other sections of the stl) more than anything else as its a time saver. Im not familiar with all of the containers in stl and would rather not waste my time memorizing there implementation if theyre not allowed and/or frowned upon.
12
5124
Sort by:
19g615l3bkzwblSoftware Engineer
Not entirely sure what your question is. If it's what other aspects of the stl they'd examine you in, it'll depend greatly on both the company and position you're applying for. A quick look on glassdoor(just the first few reviews) shows they don't dive too deep into these things. Otherwise, if the interview is C++ heavy, expect to be tested on your knowledge on and ability to use modern features(post C++11) like move semantics, lambdas, concurrency(threads async promises futures etc) as well as classical c++ knowledge(memory allocation, memory alignment, polymorphism, etc).
5
19g615l3bkzwblSoftware Engineer
i have no experience interviewing with lockheed martin though if it's like most other interviews you need to have a strong understanding of the concepts of hash maps(std::unordered_map), binary search trees/RBTrees(std::map), linked lists(std::list), heaps(std::priority_queue), stl sort and search algorithms and what algorithm they use, no need to be able to implement every single one according to standard but at least at a basic level as well as understanding complexities involved at a conceptual level.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,465