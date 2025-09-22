FAANG Median TC by Company and Level

I thought it'd be a cool visualization to take the data from Levels.fyi and directly compare the FAANG companies. Here's what it looks like!





This data filters for the following:

U.S. Software Engineer

New offer data only (so no equity growth included)

Data points from the past 3 years (August ‘22 to August ‘25)





With these filters, the query then selects the median data point within the dataset and shows the total compensation package and the breakdown of its parts.





Some caveats: you’ll notice Netflix and Meta are missing from the Principal Engineer level. This is because of two different reasons. For Netflix, there just wasn’t enough submissions at the Principal Engineer level.





For Meta, it’s because the data at the highest level were just too much of an outlier (median TC for Principal Eng was ~$2M) and would make the chart look pretty awkward!





Some takeaways:

The vast majority of the Netflix offers that are submitted to Levels.fyi are full-cash compensation. This is because of Netflix’s flexible comp policy that allows employees to pick their own breakdown of base, stock, and bonus while still being competitive total comp-wise with FAANG.

compensation. This is because of Netflix’s flexible comp policy that allows employees to pick their own breakdown of base, stock, and bonus while still being competitive total comp-wise with FAANG. Higher level engineers at Amazon see bonuses that are much larger than any of the other FAANG companies. One possible explanation could be Amazon’s industry-defying back-loaded stock vesting schedule of 5-15-40-40. To compensate for the back-loaded schedule, Amazon often offers large signing bonuses split between the first two years. At the highest level, this can add up real quick!

Hope y'all found this interesting! Any thoughts on the chart?