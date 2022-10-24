RichNinja in
Resume review service for tech
Hi everyone,
Looking for a cost-effective < $300 resume review/polishing service where someone (or a recruiter) experienced and familiar with my area can help develop better versions of my resume. Guess, it would need a 20-30 minute chat with the person to tell them what you're targetting and do a review together. I checked levels.fyi service, seems a bit too expensive. Has anyone found anything better?
Thanks!
4
1613
Sort by:
LevelsModDeveloper Advocate at Levels.fyi
Hi there! With the Levels.fyi service, you get a 45-minute call and all of our recruiter coaches have extensive experience in the tech industry at all levels, so they'll be able to help guide you on the ins and outs of the recruiting process and staying competitive. Our process is also really hands on, so your coach will be able to provide explicit written feedback and updates to your resume to showcase the do's and don'ts. In addition to that, you'll be able to ask questions related to resume tips, the recruiting process, LinkedIn, etc. We have a sale right now so the service is only $199. Usually it's $249. Feel free to take a look at the webpage and browse the reviews or let us know if you have any other questions!
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422