Harshit Rathod in  
Software Engineer  

AI Jobs

Hi everyone,

With the upcoming of OpenAI, Vision Pro, and whatnot, the AI revolution seems real and legit.

I was confused about whether or not is it the same scenario with Jobs in AI.

What are some most common roles in AI?

What is decent entry-level pay in AI roles?

Do we need at least a master's degree to get a Job in AI?

Is it going to stay relevant for upcoming years, hence should I switch careers from convectional software engineering to AI roles?

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
AI isn't going anywhere, so I'd say it'll stay relevant for a LONG time. Most AI/ML jobs will require at least a Masters or PhD

