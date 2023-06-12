Harshit Rathod in
Hi everyone,
With the upcoming of OpenAI, Vision Pro, and whatnot, the AI revolution seems real and legit.
I was confused about whether or not is it the same scenario with Jobs in AI.
What are some most common roles in AI?
What is decent entry-level pay in AI roles?
Do we need at least a master's degree to get a Job in AI?
Is it going to stay relevant for upcoming years, hence should I switch careers from convectional software engineering to AI roles?
madscience
AI isn't going anywhere, so I'd say it'll stay relevant for a LONG time. Most AI/ML jobs will require at least a Masters or PhD
