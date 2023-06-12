Hi everyone,

With the upcoming of OpenAI, Vision Pro, and whatnot, the AI revolution seems real and legit.

I was confused about whether or not is it the same scenario with Jobs in AI.

What are some most common roles in AI?

What is decent entry-level pay in AI roles?

Do we need at least a master's degree to get a Job in AI?

Is it going to stay relevant for upcoming years, hence should I switch careers from convectional software engineering to AI roles?