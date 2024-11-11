PMatB in  
 

Google PM - Team matching

I have recently cleared the Google loop interviews and heard back from the recruiter that the outcome is a "hire" recommendation. However, the position I was interviewing for went on hold and now I am put on team matching. Anyone else who went through something similar experience and can share their experience ? Any tips on how to navigate this would also be nice?

1
1701
Sort by:
worldsbestlevelerrrProgram Manager  
Not personally, but have had friends go through it. It can sometimes take months and I thought I heard of people being told they might not open it until next year.

If you need a job, I’d keep interviewing. Your Hire decision from Google should be valid for like a year I think

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,606