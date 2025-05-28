mdimran in
Thoughts on Low Code?
Was doing some research on Software roles which are dying out and what is still out there.
Heard a lot that Low code has been adopted by fnancial companies and public sector quite a bit.
What are your thoughts about Low code? Is there a future in it and worth investing skills.
Currently I'm a computer science grad exploring my options.
hakunathalatta
It seems like a skill trap to me, these tools are very limited and tend to come and go rapidly. They will probably get eaten by the AI wave first. I would take a pay cut to work with a real programming language
4
mdimran
I am mainly considering this as joining a company as a junior is very competitive right now, so maybe getting through a niche might allow me to pivot later.
