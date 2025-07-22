Diko1997 in
Salary Expectations
Hi everyone. I am having my final HR interview shortly with TikTok/ByteDance for a research scientist position (PhD in AI). They are probably going to ask me about salary expectations and I feel perplexed as I do not have exact information. I know for a fact that from Roblox and Amazon similar positions get a total compensation of 370 - 420K with same experience as mine (i.e. new phd grad with a couple of internships and top conference publications). Can anyone help me with realistic ranges to expect in San Jose for this position at TikTok?
Thank you
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Comparing the numbers to companies like Amazon and Roblox is a good first step. Generally, ByteDance pays around those numbers so you're probably right to expect around 370-420k. Looking through the submissions for SWEs with a PhD in San Jose, we get a range of about $350k-$500k too so you're not far off with your numbers. You can view them yourself here: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/bytedance/salaries/software-engineer?country=254&search=PhD%2C+San+Jose
Diko1997Computer Science at Sapienza Università di Roma
This is great, it is what I was getting also, but the job descriprions that they post are very broad amd do not specify the level (i.e. 2-1 or 2-2, i suspect 2-2 at the lower range). Thank you very much for answering
