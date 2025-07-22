Hi everyone. I am having my final HR interview shortly with TikTok/ByteDance for a research scientist position (PhD in AI). They are probably going to ask me about salary expectations and I feel perplexed as I do not have exact information. I know for a fact that from Roblox and Amazon similar positions get a total compensation of 370 - 420K with same experience as mine (i.e. new phd grad with a couple of internships and top conference publications). Can anyone help me with realistic ranges to expect in San Jose for this position at TikTok?

Thank you