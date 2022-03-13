Domenic Mangano in
Software Studying Tips?
I am a few months away from taking my first Java and Python coding classes. What's the best way to both study and retain what you learn when starting these types of courses?
3
2005
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer
Build side projects! It’s the best way to retain knowledge, gain some more practical experience with what you learn, and also have some fun. Even something as simple as building a tic tac toe app. Hope you enjoy the classes!
5
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
I've talked to so many senior engineers and managers and they all encourage building side projects that you actually want to work on. You'll learn and maintain a lot more knowledge that way.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482