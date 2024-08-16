refer61614 in
Epic launches app store for Android and iOS (in EU)
This feels like a big step in the right direction. Hoping other countries will follow.
https://www.epicgames.com/site/en-US/news/the-epic-games-store-launches-on-mobile
"We’re launching on iOS devices in the European Union thanks to the Digital Markets Act, but Apple is still blocking all other iOS users outside of Europe from accessing Fortnite and Epic Games Store for iOS."
MachPhive
idk why I never thought of them, but third party app stores on phones is an interesting concept. I'm always in favor introducing competition
8
