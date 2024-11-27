amapm in  
Technical Program Manager  

Aws phone screening

Had my phone screening today, I feel I could have done a lot better.

How do you know if the interview went good or bad? I am good at reading expressions and feel rejected already.

Anyone been through same situation? 
6
2170
justsomeimposterFounder  
I felt the same, I was notified 1-2 days later that I wouldn’t be moving on to the loop. Phone screens are often team/culture fit, possibly some technical depth.

It’s a learning experience. Just keep studying the interview process, get your star stories in order, look for sample questions, do mock interviews.
2
amapmTechnical Program Manager  
Yes thats what I am going to do now, will prepare so I can do better next time. Appreciate your response.
1

