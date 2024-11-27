amapm in
Aws phone screening
Had my phone screening today, I feel I could have done a lot better.
How do you know if the interview went good or bad? I am good at reading expressions and feel rejected already.
Anyone been through same situation?
Yes thats what I am going to do now, will prepare so I can do better next time. Appreciate your response.
It’s a learning experience. Just keep studying the interview process, get your star stories in order, look for sample questions, do mock interviews.