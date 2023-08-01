rm17 in
Help decide if I should join as campaign developer at bluecore
So I have been offered a role as a campaign developer(JD below) at bluecore (ny based unicorn MarkTech start-up).
My long term goal is to work as a SWE @ a top product company.
So will joining this role, hamper my chances at achieveing my long term goal?
Also, since the market conditions are worst, should I just take up this offer or wait for other offers?
About me: I am a 2023 undergrad, with 6 month swe intern experience at a consulting company. Indian.
Below is the JD
CAMPAIGN DEVELOPER
We are looking for a qualified Front-end developer to join our IT team. You will be responsible for building the ‘client-side’ of our web applications. You should be able to translate our company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications. We expect you to be a tech-savvy professional, who is curious about new digital technologies and aspires to combine usability with visual design.
Ultimately, you should be able to create a functional and attractive digital environment for our company, ensuring a great user experience.
Responsibilities
Use mark-up languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages
Use frontend technologies to create email captures and promotions on websites.
Collaborate with web designers to improve usability, speed and create pixel-perfect templates/promotions for desktop and mobile.
Get feedback from and build solutions for, users and customers
Can work with wireframes, mockups, and prototypes.
Ensure high-quality graphic standards and brand consistency
Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies.
Requirements
Experience with building marketing email templates.
Hands-on experience with Adobe Photoshop CC or Sketch or Zepplin Experience with JavaScript, CSS, and jQuery.
Familiarity with browser testing and debugging.
Hands-on experience with HTML5 and best practices (W3C). Hands-on experience with CSS3, Bootstrap, and Flex.
Hands-on experience with JavaScript, jQuery.
Understanding of design aesthetics, UI/UX fundamentals
Familiarity with browser inspector, cross-browser testing, and debugging An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment
Excellent analytical and multitasking skills
2
1475
madscienceSoftware Engineer
That sounds like a great job to get into. I don't see why it would prevent you from applying or working at a top product company down the line. At this stage in your career, the work experience will go a long way moreso than really specific SWE experience. If you need a job, I'd take it now and then use the time while you're working to look for another role
rm17Computer Engineering
thanks! appreciate it!
