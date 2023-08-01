Help decide if I should join as campaign developer at bluecore





So I have been offered a role as a campaign developer(JD below) at bluecore (ny based unicorn MarkTech start-up).

My long term goal is to work as a SWE @ a top product company.

So will joining this role, hamper my chances at achieveing my long term goal?

Also, since the market conditions are worst, should I just take up this offer or wait for other offers?





About me: I am a 2023 undergrad, with 6 month swe intern experience at a consulting company. Indian.





Below is the JD





CAMPAIGN DEVELOPER





We are looking for a qualified Front-end developer to join our IT team. You will be responsible for building the ‘client-side’ of our web applications. You should be able to translate our company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications. We expect you to be a tech-savvy professional, who is curious about new digital technologies and aspires to combine usability with visual design.





Ultimately, you should be able to create a functional and attractive digital environment for our company, ensuring a great user experience.





Responsibilities





Use mark-up languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages





Use frontend technologies to create email captures and promotions on websites.





Collaborate with web designers to improve usability, speed and create pixel-perfect templates/promotions for desktop and mobile.





Get feedback from and build solutions for, users and customers





Can work with wireframes, mockups, and prototypes.





Ensure high-quality graphic standards and brand consistency





Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies.

Requirements





Experience with building marketing email templates.

Hands-on experience with Adobe Photoshop CC or Sketch or Zepplin Experience with JavaScript, CSS, and jQuery.

Familiarity with browser testing and debugging.

Hands-on experience with HTML5 and best practices (W3C). Hands-on experience with CSS3, Bootstrap, and Flex.

Hands-on experience with JavaScript, jQuery.

Understanding of design aesthetics, UI/UX fundamentals

Familiarity with browser inspector, cross-browser testing, and debugging An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills