Golden in
Landing First Job with no Prior Experience
Hey everyone! I'm recent CS BS graduate with no prior professional software development experience. I have a few mobile app projects and game dev projects in Unity. I don't want to make game development my career but so far I haven't even gotten an interview. Does anyone have any tips for making yourself look like a better entry-level candidate?
1
789
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
How does your resume look? I always advise new grads/entry level folks to highlight any personal projects you've created and use it to showcase at least some ability. Even if it's in game dev, it'll still be relevant to software dev and for an entry-level role, shows you have relevant skills
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482