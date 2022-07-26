19k5ow1cdfq9tr in
I'm new to RSUs, what do you need to know before joining a company?
How would you receive the RSUs, and how would you cash it out? How do you keep track of how much has vested and check the amount of RSUs you have right now?
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
Great question! Our team collaborated with Compound, a full-stack financial management platform for technology founders and employees, to answer this question and more. Let us know what you think and drop any additional questions below. Happy to help! https://www.levels.fyi/blog/equity-tech-job-offer.html
6
