Mag 7 SWE Pay Ranges

Hey everybody,





We recently updated the box plot charts on the level pages across the site, so I pulled together the charts for Senior SWEs in Mag 7: Meta, Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla, and uncovered some interesting patterns!





Meta (E5) : Still one of the wildest spreads in comp from ~$244k to ~$750k. A lot of that variation probably comes down to tenure and when folks joined given Meta’s recent stock swings.

Google (L5) : Much tighter range, median around ~$416k with most landing between ~$350k–$450k. Google's structure and leveling philosophy seem to lead to less variance than Meta.

Amazon (SDE III) : Similar wide range (~$210k–$650k), likely reflecting broader experience levels and stock refresh timing.

: Similar wide range (~$210k–$650k), likely reflecting broader experience levels and stock refresh timing. Nvidia (IC4): The AI boom completely changed the comp picture. Those who joined ~2–3 years ago saw their equity explode, while newer hires are closer to the bottom quartile.

You can see these live now on Levels.fyi. Check out Google’s L5 page for a look at the new visualizations here: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/google/salaries/software-engineer/levels/l5





Catch anything else interesting from these charts?



