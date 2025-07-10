<< ”Hello world”

;





I would like to transition from sales in pharmaceutical and biotech industry to tech industry, I have a degree in pharmacy, but I hate working in retail, and pharmaceutical industry jobs are not open for non nationals here in GCC,





I want to join tech because it provides a lot of opportunities here in Arab Gulf countries, and it could help me work remotely or relocate to other countries,





﻿I actually started to learn a lot about C++, algorithms and data structures, so could you please tell me the best way in order to transition to tech Industry because I’m thinking about doing a masters degree maybe online or off-line just in order to be fit in the market





I know that your experience and your projects are more important than anything else in tech industry however, I would like to combine both the degree which is masters with the actual projects or experience hands-on experience. Could you please show me the road, show me what should I look for in these masters degrees and if I’m thinking about doing a master degree in the US, for example should I look for something specific?





thank you