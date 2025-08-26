Amazon SDE - I: Interviewing Experience

I recently interviewed for Amazon's SDE-I role and wanted to share my experience.





Sent in my app around March. A week later, I got the OA where I got two around medium level questions. I don't remember the exact details of each problem, but I do recall they used integer arrays.





Afterwards, I got an email from a recruiter, and they asked me to write about previous projects I had worked on given a certain list of topics. From the top of my head, I remember I had the option to choose 2 from the following options:





1.) Databases

2.) Data Structures

3.) Operating Systems

4.) Cybersecurity (encryption / decryption)

5.) Networking





There were a couple more, and I chose to talk about data structures and operating systems. Not sure how important this step is considering I've never heard of it being done before, but will leave it here anyways.





I passed and got a call from a recruiter to schedule my interview. I ended up interviewing in July, and had two hour long interviews back to back follow with an hour long break. Then I could do my last hour long interview.









1st Round

Behavorials:

Tell me about a time you had to overcome an obstacle Tell me about a time when you left your comfort zone

Technical:

Given two employees, find their least common manager.

I thought this question was very vague, as this was pretty much all of the information I was given. No method header, no information about the employee class, but really just this sentence. I assumed I had to design some sort of hiearchal solution, but my interviewer said he expected me to design the structure, including the function that would solve this question. Honestly, I felt like I wasn't given enough information and throughout my coding session, I had to ask a lot of questions and I think my interviewer got a little annoyed. Maybe I don't have enough interviewing experience, but I genuinely feel like I got screwed with the lack of info. But after I scrapped together a solution, he asked for O runtime, and then the interview ended.





2nd Round

Behavorials:

Tell me about a time you went above and beyond

Technical:

Design the Unix Find function. Include as many features as you can think of.

I thought I did okay on this. I did come up with a solution, but then my interviewer asked me to optimize it a little bit, and I did. But overall, it was an okay round since there are so many features and cases I needed to account for with a Unix find function. Features such as filtering by file size, saving previous results to prevent researching to optimize, searching by file name, file type, date, and I was also asked to account for the user leaving some fields empty. I managed to get a few of these features, but with so little time, I couldn't do everything he asked. But to be honest, I thought this question was more fair than the 1st one.





3rd Round

Behavorial:

Tell me about a time you struggled, and what you did to solve your problem Tell me about a time you learned from a previous mistake

Technicals:

Given two streams, merge them so that they are sorted. The two streams given are already sorted and are comparable and are of type int.

My interviewer finally gave me a function header to start with. I managed to solve the question within less than 10 minutes, but then I had to alter my code to account for multiple scenarios. For instance, my interviewer asked me to account for entries being enter mid-runtime. I proposed a lock, but that wasn't what he was looking for. So then a just wrapped my entire answer in a while loop and had my code keep running until the length of both streams were 0. They were satisfied with that, and asked for runtime, which I answered O(m+n), each variable representing a unique stream given. This round was easily the best for me.





Conclusion

Overall, I felt that some parts of my interview were unfair, and some were very good. Keep in mind, this was my very first FAANG interview ever, so it's possible I just let my nerves get to me. I do genuinely feel that some parts were very unclear or just not elaborated on enough, but that may be due to my lack of experience.

I want to apply again, but don't know in what ways I can improve. I've leetcoded an alright amount, but the technicals really did not feel representative of the LeetCode at all. Currently, I would recommend doing LeetCode ON TOP OF learning other topics. LeetCode alone won't help you pass and I made that mistake this time unfortunately. However, I'm not sure how to go about learning more in order to better prepare myself for future interviews. Do you guys have any advice? Thanks!