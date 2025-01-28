Meta Team Matching

productpadre in
Any folks currently in or recently completed team match? I moved into the phase a couple weeks ago but holidays + perf reviews are slowing down any progress I can make with meeting with teams. Wanted to get more insight about how to make my chances of matching greater than 90%.
PaperPlanesProduct Manager a day ago
Not myself but I've heard people are a bit stuck in there right now because of the layoffs/performance cycle
