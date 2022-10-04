VTWf13hnuyiV in  
Software Engineer  

Is anyone participating in #Hacktoberfest?

https://hacktoberfest.com/


hacktoberfest is digitalocean’s annual event that encourages people to contribute to open source throughout october. much of modern tech infrastructure—including some of digitalocean’s own products—relies on open-source projects built and maintained by passionate people who often don’t have the staff or budgets to do much more than keep the project alive. hacktoberfest is all about giving back to those projects, sharpening skills, and celebrating all things open source, especially the people that make open source so special.

﻿

for the past 9 years, thousands of people—coders and non-coders alike—have participated in hacktoberfest to support the projects they use and love, learn and practice skills that will enhance their careers, and meet new people who love open source as much as they do.



Hacktoberfest 2022

Hacktoberfest: a month-long celebration of open-source projects, their maintainers, and the entire community of contributors.

012mubf13Graphic Design  
Is this open to anyone? Never heard of this before but it looks pretty cool.
VTWf13hnuyiVSoftware Engineer  
Yeah! Don't be intimidated by all the tech talk, we need technical and non-technical people to participate. There are a lot of opportunities for people with different experiences and skillsets to contribute and support open-source projects, not just the ones you'll see during #hacktoberfest.

