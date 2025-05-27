HenryCavlin in
Which one to choose please Help me ASAP
Hello Fishes,
I’m at a career crossroads & would appreciate your insights. Igot laid off & now have some offers.
My top priorities:
1. Stability post-layoff
2. Good work-life balance
3. Tech growth + long-term career path
All roles have similar CTCs:
SSE
1. Ivanti
2. Macquarie
3. Airtel
SDE II
4. Park+
5. Exotel
6. Thoughtworks – Sr. Java Consultant
7. Tyroo – Tech Lead
Would love help deciding based on:
1. Tech culture & learning
2. Work-life balance & stability
3. Any red/green flags
Thanks in Advance
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer a day ago
For your goals of stability, WLB, and long-term tech growth, I'd lean toward Macquarie or Thoughtworks. Macquarie is known for strong processes, stability, and decent WLB, though the tech stack can be a bit more conservative. Thoughtworks has a great engineering culture, good exposure to modern practices (TDD, CI/CD, clean architecture), and solid learning opportunities, though WLB can vary by project. If WLB is your top concern, Airtel might be more unpredictable, as telecom can get hectic depending on the team. Ivanti is decent for stability but less known for strong engineering culture. Exotel and Park+ may offer quicker growth but tend to have more startup-like uncertainty. Tyroo as Tech Lead could be interesting if you're looking to step into leadership, but make sure you're ready for that responsibility in a smaller setup. If you're aiming for a balance between safe and fulfilling, Thoughtworks is probably your best bet for long-term growth, even if the title sounds more consulting-oriented.
2
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer a day ago
+1 on Macquarie. I have a few friends there who say the WLB is pretty solid and layoffs are rare. Tech stack might not be cutting edge, but the stability is real.
2
