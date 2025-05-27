Which one to choose please Help me ASAP

Hello Fishes,





I’m at a career crossroads & would appreciate your insights. Igot laid off & now have some offers.





My top priorities:

1. Stability post-layoff

2. Good work-life balance

3. Tech growth + long-term career path





All roles have similar CTCs:

SSE

1. Ivanti

2. Macquarie

3. Airtel





SDE II

4. Park+

5. Exotel





6. Thoughtworks – Sr. Java Consultant

7. Tyroo – Tech Lead





Would love help deciding based on:

1. Tech culture & learning

2. Work-life balance & stability

3. Any red/green flags





Thanks in Advance