XavierProf in
Do you have a side job?
Saw this bloomberg article saying that nearly half of US employees have a side job, especially so for folks earning 6+ figures. How are you all finding time for that? lol
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-03-27/half-of-us-employees-earn-extra-cash-on-the-side-survey-finds
19
6320
Sort by:
5whysProduct Manager
I think those people maximize the time value at job. If they are getting 125k and be done with 4 hrs then it makes sense to get a side job that would make 100k . So instead of getting promo which could get you 150k and 8hrs at work, it better to have a side job.
8
SambSolution Architect
Yes that’s one way , but then it also lien stopping the professional growth right ? Once we climb the ladder we may get the same salary as 2 developer jobs . Is it not good to wait and perform ?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,465