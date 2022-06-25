Ha9alwpbJ in
Looking to leave the Bay. Where should I go now?
Looking for a new place to call home. The Bay was fun but its too expensive and the tech bro life is not for me. Any hot spots for tech with-
- low col
- fun stuff to do
- solid tech scene (obvi wont compare to CA but a mix of large to small ideal for options)
- good weather (again wont compare but seasons would be cool)
- family friendly (yunno, jic I meet the girl of my dreams and we start a family 😝)
anonoanonoSoftware Engineer
I’d recommend against Northern Europe if you’re looking for a good weather.
Out of all those you’ve mentioned, Munich is the only “good” weather like OP described
Netherlands/ Copenhagen/ Stockholm/ Helsinki
These are very good city to live in.
The work-life balance is excellent and some of the
best cities to raise kids in.
The only big drawback I see compared to SF is
may be the salary will be less I'd you compare it
toSF salary.
But I would say it's worth it.
My recommendation, visit these cities if you
haven't to see the vibe