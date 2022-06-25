Looking to leave the Bay. Where should I go now?

Looking for a new place to call home. The Bay was fun but its too expensive and the tech bro life is not for me. Any hot spots for tech with-





- low col

- fun stuff to do

- solid tech scene (obvi wont compare to CA but a mix of large to small ideal for options)

- good weather (again wont compare but seasons would be cool)

- family friendly (yunno, jic I meet the girl of my dreams and we start a family 😝)