What actually moves the needle in PM interviews?
Been in product for 8 years. I’ve shipped big features, managed high-impact launches, led cross-functional teams.
However, loops keep ending with “strong candidate, but not the right fit.” At this point, I’m wondering if it is even about being a strong PM anymore.
What have you seen actually make the difference between “good candidate” and “hire”?
toddrutherfordnhSoftware Engineer
If you have 8 years, there is always someone you has 10 to 15 years or twenty years in the current market. These positions are super specific to the hiring team and what they are working on and what their experience level is. That’s how it is now.
