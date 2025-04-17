undertone in
What’s the best tech hub for food?
I love my food and I feel like we need to start a list of tech hubs ranked for food. Austin definitely has to be somewhere on this list.
What are some other places? And what are some of your favorite eats?
15
2271
Sort by:
datadrivenphysicistData Science Manager a day ago
Paris. Lots of cities in the world have good restaurants. But in Paris, *everything* is good. You find food from around the world (not just French) but the population has high standards for food quality, so it's on steroids. If you're a foodie, you'll have an endless supply of delicious food with high variety. Prepare for higher taxes, but that just means you need to find the right salary.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
743,741