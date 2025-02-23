Career move into HFT

I've been a SWE since 2001. I left university early to get a job and haven't looked back, I've never been without work. I started out doing a lot of C++ on Linux but last 10 years have been more go, TypeScript, Ruby etc. at mostly cloud based SaaS startups. Lately I'm seriously bored of solving the same problems over and over and want more interesting work...





I've always had an interest in trading and (manually) trade my own price action based strategies. I've never made any serious profit doing it but I have years of code for experiments and back testing etc. which I hack at now and then.





I always felt like I'd love to be a part of a HFT operation as it seems the technical challenges must be immense, and I love getting knee deep into it. But I feel like I may have screwed myself over by doing so much SaaS work and not working hard enough to get my foot in the door of that industry earlier in my career.





Does anyone have any tips for how I might make myself more attractive to an SWE role at a HFT shop? Am I dreaming and should try something else? Do i actually need to become a quant to get in?