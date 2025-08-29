Shane Corn in
Can AI and machine learning be integrated into dating apps?
I am starting this discussion for everyone who can answer my query.
3
963
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
There already are some dating apps that integrate AI and machine learning like Iris dating, for example. The better question here would be what are you looking for AI to do here? Would it be used in the algorithm to match people better? If so, what does AI do that tinder, for example, couldn't do before AI was as big as it is now.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,526