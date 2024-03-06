undertone in
Bill that could ban TikTok pushed forward in Congress
What are your thoughts on TikTok potentially getting banned? The parent company ByteDance also have the option to divest the TikTok product instead of facing the ban. As much as I don't like the app, this feels like a gross injustice to freedom of speech. It sets a precedent for the government to ban anything they'd like in the future in the name of "national security"
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/bill-ban-tiktok-us-gains-momentum-congress-rcna142047
refer61614Software Engineer
I don't believe for one minute that there isn't a big push from social media companies to eliminate TikTok as competition. Using the government to do this is a sign of real weakness and concern on their part.
JookimAPI Development (Back-End)
Regardless it’s gotta go.
