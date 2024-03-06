Bill that could ban TikTok pushed forward in Congress

What are your thoughts on TikTok potentially getting banned? The parent company ByteDance also have the option to divest the TikTok product instead of facing the ban. As much as I don't like the app, this feels like a gross injustice to freedom of speech. It sets a precedent for the government to ban anything they'd like in the future in the name of "national security"





https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/bill-ban-tiktok-us-gains-momentum-congress-rcna142047