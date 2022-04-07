Question for applying to jobs

Hey everyone, i'm currently almost ready to start applying for Junior Software Developer jobs and I have a question. For some background, I am self taught and have been eager to make this career switch from health insurance into something I am actually pationate about. My only question is wethere I should stick to start ups because i'm self taught or if I should shoot for the stars and apply to big companies? Also if there's any recommendations for where to apply i'm all ears. Thabk you all!