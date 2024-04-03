Anonymous Panda in
DoorDash New-Grad Onsite
Anyone know what is required to get an offer after new grad onsite?
If I solved both questions but only one follow up is that a rejection?
Also, how long does it take to hear back? I have heard 11 non-business days.
HoptimumSoftware Engineer
For a new grad, that seems pretty reasonable to not be able to solve everything right away so I would think you're still fine, but with how many junior eng's and new-grad's out there right now, they might be a lot more picky. Fingers crossed for ya.
