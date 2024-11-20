JackOLantern in
Grabbing opportunities
How can I effectively network with recruiters and hiring managers at a company I'm interested in, especially since my tailored applications have not been successful through the careers page despite my best efforts.
My goal is to be able to land the interview without going through the traditional spray and pray approach for a few targetted companies of mine and was wondering how to do it
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
In my experience, networking and doing outreach helps the most at companies that are a tier or two below the most coveted ones like FAANG. Unfortunately for those top 1% companies, everybody is thinking the same thing you are and those recruiters can only do so much to move you along unless you are a truly exceptional candidate. I'm not sure if you've already been doing this, but personalized connect requests that share a small tidbit of how you're specifically qualified for the role, or sending LinkedIn InMails, or even searching for their email using some third-party websites could be helpful. Even if you don't get a screening call right way after reaching out, there is some marginal psychological benefit of them just seeing your name multiple times before reviewing your resume (sales people do this with multiple-touch outreach through LinkedIn commenting and whatnot).
