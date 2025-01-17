19g618l2gwwp1w in  
Software Engineering Manager  

What are the salaries in San Diego CA like?

It feels like everyone makes more money than I do in San Diego . Have to work long hours. 

Already checked levels, but it seems like a small sample space.  Curious to hear what you guys think 

Base : 200k 
Bonus : 15% 


madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Feel like that's going to vary drastically depending on the company you're working for vs. people you're comparing to. What kind of company is yours? 200k with a 15% bonus seems about par for a smaller/midsize company.
