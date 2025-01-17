19g618l2gwwp1w in
What are the salaries in San Diego CA like?
It feels like everyone makes more money than I do in San Diego . Have to work long hours.
Already checked levels, but it seems like a small sample space. Curious to hear what you guys think
Base : 200k
Bonus : 15%
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Feel like that's going to vary drastically depending on the company you're working for vs. people you're comparing to. What kind of company is yours? 200k with a 15% bonus seems about par for a smaller/midsize company.
