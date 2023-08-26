Conor Ward in
Useless
Hey guys...hope you can help.
I've been in the industry for 30+ years now but still can't get this useless app to only display wotk info that is relevant to my region: Ireland / Europe
Is it:
A - the app does not cater for that region
B - the app is indeed useless
C - it is I that am useless
1
1604
Sort by:
infiniteloopSoftware Engineer
It's A, only because there aren't many folks from there that are active on here. You can change that my friend
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482