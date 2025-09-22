Does anyone else crush it at work but struggle to stay consistent on their own personal goals?

Poll

Been wrestling with something for a while and wondering if I'm alone in this.





At my job, I work primary as a Product Manager and I've earned the tag of being super reliable.

Deadlines? Met.

Projects? Done.

My boss is happy with my performance.





But when I get home, it's a different story. The personal goals I'm actually excited about like building useful tools, documenting my journey, etc. just don't happen. I'll spend hours planning them, but when it's time to actually do the work, I just... don't. I end up getting stuck in the planning phase or doing some other "productive" seeming task like adding to the list of ideas for the nth time.





It's this weird paradox of being a high-performer for others but a master procrastinator for myself.





I'm trying to dig into the "why" behind this and exploring some ideas for a tool that's designed specifically for this kind of procrastination (less of a to-do list, more of a system to people like us started & maintaing that momentum).





If this sounds familiar, I've put together a quick, anonymous survey to gather some patterns. It's mostly multiple-choice and would take about 10-15 minutes. Would be a huge help to have my assumptioned validated before I start building this tool called APEX.





If this problem resonates with you and you are a working professional, I'd appreciate your input.





Survey Link: https://neeraj.fillout.com/apex





Happy to share my findings once I have them & if you are interested. Thanks!