Applying to AWS

I am currently doing AWS certifications to upskill.
When applying, does anybody know if they value candidates who have obtained AWS certifications?
Has anybody experienced this before?
If so, is their a number of certifications they look for in a candidate?
Note: i am an early career with ~1 yr and 3 months experience.
kretem45DevOps
It is good to pass the HR gates, but interview will verify either way. But still any AWS cert << working as Cloud senior/lead or something
