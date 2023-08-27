owenmurphy2022 in  
Web Development (Front-End)  

Applying to AWS

I am currently doing AWS certifications to upskill.

When applying, does anybody know if they value candidates who have obtained AWS certifications? 

Has anybody experienced this before?

If so, is their a number of certifications they look for in a candidate?

Note: i am an early career with ~1 yr and 3 months experience.
kretem45DevOps  
It is good to pass the HR gates, but interview will verify either way. But still any AWS cert << working as Cloud senior/lead or something
2

